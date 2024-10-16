Manx Care bosses have thanked outgoing Health Minister Lawrie Hooper for ‘his support, wise guidance and challenge’.
Chief executive officer Teresa Cope and board chairman Dr Wendy Reid said they have ‘valued his insight and clarity on many issues’.
Lawrie Hooper dramatically announced his resignation as Minister in Tynwald on Tuesday, citing his fundamental disagreement over the Chief Minister’s course of action on healthcare funding.
In a ‘message from Wendy and Teresa’ published on Manx Care’s website they said: ‘We would like to express thanks to Minister Hooper for his support, wise guidance and challenge during the inception and early years of our development.
‘We have valued his insight and clarity on many issues and wish him well for the future. Manx Care will continue to strive for the best quality health and care possible for the people of the Isle of Man while delivering value for money.
‘We look forward to working with the new Minister and team.’
Meanwhile, the Isle of Man Medical Society said it ‘warmly welcomes’ Chief Minister Alfred Cannan as he assumes the additional role of interim Health Minister.
The organisation, which represents island medics, said in a statement: ‘We extend our gratitude to Mr Cannan for stepping into this crucial position during a time of significant challenges and opportunities within our healthcare system.
‘We look forward to a new era of open, honest, and transparent engagement with the government, where different points of view are welcomed in the positive journey towards the provision of high-quality, safe, and affordable health and care to the people of the Isle of Man.
‘We recognise the dedication and leadership that Mr Cannan brings to this role, particularly in addressing the financial discipline and growing demands for health and social care services.
‘His commitment to providing stability and working collaboratively with the Department of Health and Social Care, the Treasury, and Manx Care is commendable.
‘We look forward to supporting Mr Cannan in his efforts to enhance the quality and sustainability of healthcare services on the Isle of Man. Together, we aim to build a resilient and efficient healthcare system that meets the needs of our community.’
Earlier this year, the IoM Medical Society, which incorporates the Isle of Man branch of the British Medical Association, called for a radical reform of the way Manx Care is run.
Results of a BMA survey of Manx doctors published last week highlighted a lack of confidence in management, a poor culture, and overall low morale.
Last week, the Manx Care board outlined £5m of additional cost saving measures as they battle to shore up a £16.8m overspend.
Measures to be taken include putting off non-urgent off-island procedures until the next financial year, a pause on all non-essential recruitment. keeping Ramsey’s Minor Injuries Unit closed at weekends, and changing out-of-hours on-call arrangements in adult social work.