Staff at Manx Care are celebrating after being recognised at the organisation’s second annual awards ceremony.
In the run-up to the event, members of the public were invited to nominate outstanding health care professionals for awards in a range of categories.
In total, over 270 nominations were received with 44 individuals shortlisted.
The Care Awards event saw 11 individuals and teams receive prizes for their work across a broad range of services.
Additionally, four members of the Isle of Man Ambulance Service (IMAS) received Long Service Awards, three of which were presented by the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer.
Nearly 180 guests attended the black tie event at the Empress Hotel which saw Manx Care staff being honoured for their achievements over the past year.
Manx Care said that thanks to ‘generous sponsors’, the entire event was staged at zero cost to the tax payer.
Lady Philippa Lorimer; Minister for Health and Social Care Lawrie Hooper and Mayor of Douglas Mrs Natalie Byron-Teare were among those who attended the glittering bash.
