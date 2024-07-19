‘It must be your regular pharmacy; emergency supplies can only be given for regular medication; medication will only be given if it has been dispensed recently i.e. last month; controlled drugs can’t be given as an emergency supply (this is a legal constraint and pharmacists are not allowed to supply these, if these are required, you must contact MEDS); a short course will be given (5 days) and the emergency supply will then be taken out of your next prescription.’