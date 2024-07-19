Manx Care have stated that its GPs remain open and continue to see patients with existing appointments amidst today’s global IT outage.
However, the healthcare provider are currently unable to book any new appointments.
Due to the continuing outage, certain services across Manx Care remain disrupted. The health care provider has confirmed to Isle of Man Today that it’s primary care services have reverted to ‘business continuity plans’ and patients ‘may experience delays across Manx Care services until systems are restored’. Until the situation is fully resolved, patients have been advised what actions can they take in Manx Care’s latest update.
A spokesperson from Manx Care said: ‘If you were expecting a visit from a District Nurse, Health Visitor or School Nurse and this has not happened, please could you call (01624) 685547 where staff will assist you.
‘If you are experiencing difficulties obtaining a repeat prescription from a community pharmacy, your local pharmacy can assist with an “emergency supply or loan” under the following conditions.
‘It must be your regular pharmacy; emergency supplies can only be given for regular medication; medication will only be given if it has been dispensed recently i.e. last month; controlled drugs can’t be given as an emergency supply (this is a legal constraint and pharmacists are not allowed to supply these, if these are required, you must contact MEDS); a short course will be given (5 days) and the emergency supply will then be taken out of your next prescription.’
Manx Care say they will continue to keep service users updated as the situation changes.