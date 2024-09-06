A teenager has been fined £480 for possession of cannabis and amphetamine.
Joseph Sydney Andrew Neil admitted both offences and was also ordered by Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood to pay £125 prosecution costs.
The search found a sandwich bag containing a small quantity of white powder, which was later identified as the class B drug amphetamine, and was valued by police at £10.
Also found was 17.2 grams of cannabis, which police valued at £344.
Nineteen-year-old Neil was interviewed and handed in a prepared statement saying that the drugs were for personal use.
He then answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Neil opted to represent himself in court, declining the use of a duty advocate, and said that he recognised that what he did was wrong.
He agreed to pay the fines and costs by November 7.