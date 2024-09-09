Manx Care is now offering a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine programme aimed at infants and elderly people.
Unlike some other vaccines e.g. seasonal flu, the RSV vaccine is given all-year round.
Older adults only need one dose to protect them for several years.
The programme includes:
- a vaccine for pregnant women over 28 weeks to help protect their newborn babies
- a routine programme for those over 75
- a catch-up campaign for people aged 75 to 79.
These are the groups at the greatest risk from RSV, based on advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
Despite infecting around 90% of children within the first two years of life, RSV is relatively unknown among the public.
It typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms. However, it can lead to severe lung infections like pneumonia and infant bronchiolitis and is a leading cause of infant mortality globally.
Manx Care will be inviting eligible people to attend a vaccination appointment.