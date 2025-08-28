Three GP surgeries in the south of the island will close for part of the afternoon on Monday, September 1, to allow staff to attend a service development session.
Ballasalla, Castletown and the Southern Group Practice in Port Erin will be closed for routine appointments from 12.30pm. All other GP practices will remain open as normal to book future appointments, request test results or order repeat prescriptions, Manx Care says.
A GP service will be available for urgent care for patients registered with the three practices between 12.30pm and 6pm. The Manx Emergency Doctor Service (MEDS) will then operate as usual from 6pm.
Health bosses have however stressed that this is not a drop-in service. Patients who need urgent care during the afternoon should phone their GP practice, where calls will be triaged and, if necessary, referred to the duty GP. This process is designed to ensure patients are directed quickly to the most appropriate clinician.
Anyone with a life-threatening emergency should dial 999 and ask for the ambulance service.
The public is being encouraged to ‘choose well’ by using the most suitable health service for their condition rather than automatically attending the Emergency Department.
Manx Care says the Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit in Ramsey can treat a wide range of non-emergency conditions, while community pharmacies operate the Minor Ailments Scheme, offering advice and treatment for a number of common problems. For minor eye complaints, patients should contact their local optician first. If the optician is unable to help, they will provide a referral to another service.
For more serious eye problems such as sudden loss of vision, suspected retinal detachment or severe pain requiring urgent care, patients should go straight to the Emergency Department at Noble’s Hospital.
Further information on where to access the right health service can be found at: www.gov.im/categories/health-and-wellbeing/signposting.