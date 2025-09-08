Residents are being encouraged to monitor their blood pressure as part of a new campaign launched this week.
The ‘Know Your Numbers’ initiative, which runs until 14 September, is led by Public Health and Manx Care. Free checks are available at participating pharmacies across the island, including through the Western and Southern Wellbeing Partnerships.
Adults can visit without an appointment, take their own reading using monitors provided, and receive advice from staff on what the results mean. Information leaflets and guidance on healthy lifestyle changes are also being made available as part of the campaign.
The initiative aims to raise awareness of high blood pressure and its link to serious health conditions such as strokes and heart disease. Studies show that maintaining an ideal blood pressure can improve cardiovascular, brain and kidney function.
Dr Lakshman Paudyal, consultant cardiologist at Manx Care, said: ‘High blood pressure is often symptomless, which means that making a regular check part of your routine is essential to monitor and notice any changes.
‘It is recommended that everyone under 40 years of age should have their BP measured every three years. People over 40 years should have theirs checked every year. Those who already have a diagnosis of high blood pressure may need more frequent checks, as advised by their doctor.’
Cabinet Office minister David Ashford MHK said: ‘Knowing your blood pressure numbers and acting early can prevent serious illness and save lives. This campaign highlights how high blood pressure is responsible for more than half of all strokes and heart attacks, yet 80 per cent of cardiovascular-related deaths are preventable.’
More information, including a list of participating pharmacies, is available at: publichealth.gov.im/healthy-lifestyle/know-your-numbers/free-blood-pressure-checks.