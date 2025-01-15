Manx Care has said it still considers itself to be in negotiations with the British Medical Association (BMA) to solve the doctor’s pay dispute.
On Tuesday it was confirmed that the Isle of Man is set to witness an unprecedented moment in its healthcare history as doctors employed by Manx Care prepare to go on strike for the first time.
The decision, confirmed by the BMA, follows unsuccessful negotiations over a pay dispute that has been ongoing since December.
However, the Isle of Man Government has offered a pay rise of 6% for 2023/24 and 4% for 2024/25, aligning with the increases extended to nurses and other healthcare professionals.
The industrial action is set to begin at 7am on Wednesday, January 22 and end at 7am on Friday, January 24.
However Manx Care say after a meeting with BMA on Tuesday, January 14, they were expecting to receive a counter proposal from them on Wednesday.
It is understood that BMA are working on a response to Manx Care’s offer but there are no plans currently to change the decision to take strike action.
A spokesperson for Manx Care added that they are ‘naturally disappointed they [BMA] have chosen to take strike action next week whilst we are in active negotiation’.
The statement added: ‘However, it is critical that Manx Care not only focuses on trying to resolve the dispute, but on finalising our planning for the industrial action days to ensure the impact to patients and service users is minimised.
‘It would therefore be inappropriate for us to comment more extensively at this time.’
While emergency care will remain available during the strike, many non-urgent services will be significantly reduced.
Decade of pay cuts drives industrial action
Doctors on the island have experienced real-terms pay cuts of up to 19% since 2008, according to the BMA.
Over the same period, inflation on the Isle of Man has soared by 56.3%, while the maximum consultant salary has increased by just 27.3%.
In December, 95% of doctors voted in favor of industrial action, signaling the depth of frustration among healthcare professionals.
Dr. Prakash Thiagarajan, Chair of the Isle of Man Medical Society, expressed his disappointment at the situation.
He said: ‘We have no desire to go on strike, but we made clear to Manx Care that this would be the outcome without an acceptable pay offer.
‘There’s still time for an offer to be put forward and these strikes averted.
‘Doctors deserve to be paid fairly for the valuable work they do, and the pay cuts we’ve seen over the last decade have become untenable.
‘It’s disappointing to find ourselves in this position, but the solution is clear: restore our lost pay.’
BMA calls for immediate action
The BMA has urged Manx Care to act swiftly to resolve the dispute and prevent the strike.
Professor Phil Banfield, Chair of the BMA, voiced his support for Isle of Man doctors: ‘The BMA stands behind Isle of Man doctors as they make the historic decision to go out on strike for the very first time.
‘I’ve heard from doctors on the Isle of Man how badly they wanted to avoid industrial action, but they have been placed in an impossible situation.
‘We trust that Manx Care see how serious this issue is, and act quickly to provide Isle of Man doctors with a credible pay offer that can avert strike action and values the expertise that doctors bring to the health and well-being of the island.’