Manx Care has launched a pilot ‘Primary Prevention of Heart Disease’ clinic, based at Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital.
This is thanks to the support of charity the Manx Heart Foundation, who are funding a position within the cardiac rehabilitation nursing team for the next two years.
The aim of the pilot is to assist individuals with reducing their risk factors for cardiovascular disease, and the team plans to extend the service if it proves to be effective.
Primary prevention mainly targets people who are at high risk of cardiovascular disease, but who have not yet developed a cardiovascular condition. Interventions aim to prevent the onset of disease, which is achieved primarily by maintaining a healthy lifestyle through a healthy diet and regular exercise.
Referrals will initially be through practice nurses or GPs.