Mohammed Ali Enayet, from Preston, appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood recently, entering not guilty pleas to two counts of assisting unlawful immigration.
The offences are alleged to have been committed between April 2019 and January 2025.
Mr Enayet, of Lightfoot Lane, is accused of submitting documentation stating the male was working at his Isle of Man restaurant, in support of the man’s Visa application.
However, it’s alleged the man wasn’t working here and the company wasn’t actively trading here.
Bail continues.