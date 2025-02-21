Manx Care has issued a sensational apology to Onchan MHK Julie Edge.
It comes after the arms-length healthcare provider previously described comments she made in Tynwald as ‘sweeping and factually incorrect’.
Manx Care has now launched an investigation into their own statement on the issue.
During Tuesday's (February 18) sitting, Ms Edge raised concerns over staffing levels at Noble's Hospital, alleging there was ‘knowledge in nursing circles’ that the hospital was potentially operating under a "code red."
She also claimed that individuals reviewing efficiencies had prevented bank workers from taking shifts, potentially putting patient safety at risk.
In response, Manx Care strongly denied the claims, issuing a robust statement that criticised Ms Edge's remarks.
A spokesperson clarified that the "code red" referenced by Ms Edge referred to a security incident, not staffing issues.
‘A “code red” at Noble's Hospital is an internal alert system activated during security incidents, typically involving aggressive patient behaviour or absconding risks,’ the spokesperson explained.
‘On February 16, such an incident occurred in the Acute Medical Unit (AMU) at 10.09pm, which was handled according to hospital protocols without the need for restraint or further action.’
Addressing staffing concerns, Manx Care stressed that minimum safe staffing levels were maintained throughout the weekend of February 15-16.
‘At no point did staffing fall below designated safe levels,’ the spokesperson added.
Manx Care further stated: ‘Statements based on hearsay can cause unnecessary public anxiety.’
However, in a new statement issued on Friday, February 21, Manx Care has apologised for the language used in its initial response and confirmed an investigation is now underway.
A spokesperson said: ‘On February 19, Manx Care issued a statement responding to a number of concerns raised by Ms Julie Edge MHK during the Tynwald sitting the previous day.
‘Manx Care apologises for any direct comments made about Ms Edge MHK in this statement and can confirm the matter is under investigation.’