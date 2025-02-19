Manx Care has strongly denied CLAIMS made by Julie Edge MHK in Tynwald this week regarding a ‘code red’ incident at Noble’s Hospital on Sunday, February 16.
During her comments in the chamber on Tuesday (February 18), Ms Edge claimed there was ‘knowledge in nursing circles’ that the hospital was potentially operating under a ‘code red’ for staffing levels.
She further alleged that bank workers had been stopped from working by individuals reviewing efficiencies, putting patient safety at risk.
However, Manx Care has issued a robust response, describing Ms Edge's claims as ‘sweeping and factually incorrect’.
A spokesperson for the health care provider clarified that the ‘code red’ referenced by Ms Edge referred to a security incident rather than a staffing issue.
‘A “code red” at Noble’s Hospital is an internal alert system activated during security incidents, typically involving aggressive patient behaviour or absconding risks,’ the spokesperson explained.
‘On February 16, such an incident occurred in the Acute Medical Unit (AMU) at 10.09pm, which was handled according to hospital protocols without the need for restraint or further action.’
Addressing staffing concerns, Manx Care stressed that minimum safe staffing levels were maintained throughout the weekend of February 15-16.
‘At no point did staffing fall below designated safe levels,’ the spokesperson added.
‘In fact, during the AMU incident, four registered nurses and two healthcare assistants were on duty - exceeding the agreed safe staffing requirement.’
Manx Care acknowledged that an additional healthcare assistant shift was advertised through its Bank system but remained unfilled.
Despite this, patient care standards were upheld.
‘While uptake for voluntary bank shifts can be variable, staffing decisions are always driven by patient safety,’ the spokesperson said.
Regarding temporary staffing policies, Manx Care emphasised that requests undergo rigorous review by clinical leads and executive directors to balance safety with financial responsibility.
In response to Ms Edge’s claims about frontline workers being ‘stopped’, Manx Care said there was no evidence to support the assertion that efficiency reviews impeded critical staffing decisions.
‘Statements based on hearsay can cause unnecessary public anxiety.’ the spokesperson concluded.
‘Manx Care remains committed to safe, continuous care for all patients and staff.’