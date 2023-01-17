Due to the ongoing weather situation in the island Manx Care has had to cancel all outpatient, endoscopy and vaccine appointments planned for today.
A spokesperson for Manx Care said: 'We are expecting further staff to arrive across our sites however they are significantly delayed.
'All community antenatal and postnatal clinics are being rescheduled and a member of staff will contact those affected to rearrange.
'These decisions have not been taken lightly. Whilst some roads may be accessible, the safety of patients and colleagues travelling to and from Manx Care sites across the island is our priority. '
The Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit (MIU) in Ramsey is available and is staffed by an Emergency Medicine Consultant today.