Manx Care to tackle mental heath waiting lists

Manx Care have confirmed details of how it will begin to reduce waiting lists for psychological therapies for children, young people and adults.

Manx Care will partner with the local and highly respected mental health charity MCH Psychological Services, the charity behind Minds Matter and Isle Listen, to deliver a range of accredited psychological therapies concentrating initially on children and young people.

Minds Matter – formerly known as The Lisa Lowe Centre and Manx Cancer Help – will provide therapeutic support both one-to-one and in groups, depending on the needs of the children and young adults referred to them.

Individuals who are eligible and consent to receiving psychological support from Minds Matter will shortly be contacted by Manx Care.

Dave Rickerby, CAMHS manager, said: ‘We are very aware of the pressures both on children and young people waiting to access psychological support and so we see this move as a positive step in offering the appropriate therapeutic support for them as soon as possible.’

Mick Fleming, Manx Care’s matron for Integrated Mental Health Services, added: ‘This partnership will help us to offer the appropriate help for young adults who will be supported by these psychological therapies.’

Teresa Cope, chief executive of Manx Care, said: ‘Establishing a working partnership with Minds Matter is not only an important part of our plan to reduce waiting lists across a number of clinical specialisms, but an important part of our broader Restoration and Recovery Programme.

‘The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted a huge increase in mental health challenges for children and young adults so to work with such a well-known local provider with a strong track record of working in this area will mean that people will get the support they need.

‘I hope Manx residents feel reassured that we’re taking appropriate steps to reduce our waiting lists and provide them with the specialist assessment they have been waiting a long time for.’

Ross Bailey, Manx Care’s general manager for Integrated Mental Health Services, said: ‘Ensuring that people receive prompt access to evidenced-based, high quality psychological therapies is at the very heart of our programme of change.

‘We are delighted to be in a position to work in partnership with our colleagues at Minds Matter to support us in realising this ambition.’

Andrea Chambers, chief executive of Minds Matter and Isle Listen, added: ‘We are delighted to be working closely with Manx Care on this programme to reduce waiting times.

‘Our charity has long been aware of the difficulties faced by people trying to access mental health support, either for themselves or for their children.