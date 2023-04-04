Manx Care will take over the management of Ballasalla Medical Centre.
This will be done on an interim basis from next month.
Patients should see no changes to services, Michelle Haywood said.
Manx Care will take over from May 1.
She added that patients do not need to take any additional action.
Dr Haywood said: 'This is to ensure service provision continues to run as smoothly as possible.'
The decision was 'made and confirmed five minutes ago', she said. This came after being asked why speculation was allowed following a Manx Radio report published this morning.
Mr Ashford said this is a 'positive step forward' and asked if this is a permanent measure.
Dr Haywood said: 'Manx Care have been clear this is an interim decision. We don’t know much more at the moment what the staffing levels will look like. They will maintain service levels equivalent to where we are now.'
She added there were some expressions of interest in running it but the government hasn't had time to action anything.
Dr Haywood couldn't give any details on who has expressed interest in taking over the centre.