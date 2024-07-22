Manx Care has said that its IT systems have now been restored following the global IT outage that impacted GP practices across the Isle of Man.
On Friday, a mass IT outage affected banking, media organisations, travel, IT systems and TV channels across the world.
A CrowdStrike software update inadvertently crippled devices across the globe using the Microsoft Windows operating system. A number of Isle of Man businesses, services and organisations were affected by the issues.
Due to the outage, certain services across Manx Care were disrupted from Friday through the weekend.
Isle of Man general practices use a system called EMIS Health, formerly known as Egton Medical Information Systems, which is the most widely used clinical system for primary care in the UK.
On Friday, Manx Care said that it’s primary care services had reverted to ‘business continuity plans’ and patients ‘may experience delays across Manx Care services until systems are restored’.
And while GP practices remained open and continued to see patients with existing appointments over the weekend, it was unable to book new appointments.
But a statement from the health care provider on Monday confirmed that the main issues had been resolved, however some delays may persist this week.
A spokesperson for Manx Care said: ‘IT systems across Manx Care, including GPs, have now been restored following the global IT outage.
‘However, there might be some delays as colleagues work through the appointments backlog, and as Pharmacies catch up on the processing of repeat prescriptions.
‘During this period, we ask for the understanding of all patients and service users as staff work hard to catch up with this backlog.
‘In addition, if you are trying to log into the Patient Access system and are experiencing difficulties, please do not call your GP practice today for help with this – it will help teams to more quickly work through their appointments backlog if you can kindly wait for a day or two before trying again.’
No other government service appeared to be impacted. But the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company did experience issues with the IT outage on Friday morning.
For a number of hours it was only accepting cash payments in the shop and cafe onboard the Manxman and Manannan, with the card machines down.
And Tynwald Mills said its card machines within the store were not working for a time on Friday, with the Neb Cafe only taking cash payments.
A significant number of flights were delayed or cancelled across Europe, but Ronaldsway Airport remained largely unaffected by the disruptions.