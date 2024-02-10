Ramsey's Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit (MIU) will shut on February 11 for 24-hours, the healthcare provider confirmed.
The facility will remain open today until 8pm with the last admission for patients 30 minutes before.
A spokesperson for Manx Care said: ‘Anyone with a minor injury or illness who would ordinarily have attended the MIU on Sunday, should attend the Emergency Department at Noble's Hospital instead where a minor injuries service will be provided.
‘Alternatively, for support with minor ailments or illnesses, people can attend one of the Island’s Community Pharmacies.
‘If you think that you have a life-threatening emergency, you should always call 999.
‘The Island’s emergency services operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.’ In a separate announcement, Manx Care has also revealed that the designated oncology unit car park at Noble’s Hospital will shut for up to 10 days from today (Saturday) so that ‘essential work’ can be carried out at the site.
Alternative car parking arrangements will see oncology patients be directed to use bay one of the hospital’s main care park - the first bay on the right as drivers enter the site.
A spokesperson for the service said: ‘We ask that only those with Oncology appointments use these spaces until the essential works are complete.