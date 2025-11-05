Manx Care is reminding residents to report cases where a child is being cared for by someone other than their parent or close relative for more than 28 days, as this may be classed as private fostering.
Private fostering applies when a child under 16 - or under 18 if disabled - is looked after by someone who is not a parent, step-parent, grandparent, sibling, uncle, aunt or legal guardian for 28 days or longer. Such arrangements are made privately, without formal involvement from the Children and Families Service.
Manx Care said that notifying MASH about private fostering helps protect children’s wellbeing, ensures carers receive advice and support, and fulfils legal safeguarding responsibilities. Early identification, the organisation said, can help children access the right services and reduce the risk of arrangements going unnoticed.
A spokesperson for Manx Care said: ‘If you’re caring for someone else’s child for 28 days or more, please let our MASH team know. This way, we can make sure every child gets the support and protection they deserve.’
The service has also reminded professionals such as teachers, health workers, and those in faith or community groups that they have a duty to inform the Children and Families team if they know or suspect a private fostering arrangement is in place.
Anyone who believes they may be involved in private fostering, or who knows of an arrangement, is asked to contact the MASH Team for advice or to make a report.
The team can be contacted by phone on +44 (1624) 686179.
More information and safeguarding guidance are available from Manx Care’s Children and Families Department.