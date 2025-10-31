Delivered in partnership with The National Lottery Community Fund, the annual Thematic Funding programme supports projects that deliver long-term, positive impact for Island communities. Each year’s theme focuses on a different area of need, encouraging local organisations to put forward creative, practical solutions that make a measurable difference to people’s lives.
The 2025 theme, Turn the Tide, aims to support projects that help to reverse or improve situations that require early intervention, while fostering inclusion, resilience and opportunity. The Trust said the focus was on creating proactive, lasting change rather than responding after problems arise.
Projects eligible for funding will be those that prevent challenges from escalating, address social or economic inequalities, or strengthen community wellbeing. These could include mentoring and skills development schemes for young people, preventative health or wellbeing initiatives, resilience-building workshops, or community-led support networks that help people through key life transitions such as employment change, bereavement or ageing.
Sarah Kelly, Chairman of the Manx Lottery Trust, said the new theme was about helping communities to act early and take positive steps to support those most in need.
She said: ‘We believe in the power of early action – catching opportunities before they are lost, tackling problems before they grow, and building strong foundations for people and communities.
‘That’s why we are thrilled to launch Turn the Tide – a funding opportunity for community groups, charities and not-for-profit organisations who intervene early, unlock opportunities and make a proactive difference in people’s lives. If you are creating brighter futures, we want to hear from you.’
Applications for Thematic Funding Awards must be submitted by Friday 2 January 2026. Grants will range between £2,501 and £25,000, and projects can run for up to 12 months. In total, £150,000 will be distributed through the 2025 programme.
The Manx Lottery Trust, which acts as the Isle of Man’s delegated partner of The National Lottery Community Fund, has been supporting local good causes for more than a decade. Since 2010, the Trust has awarded over £4.2 million in funding to Island projects, from small community groups to larger organisations delivering services in education, health, heritage and the arts.
The National Lottery Community Fund is the UK’s largest community funder, distributing money raised by National Lottery players to projects across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Since 2004, it has made more than 200,000 grants worth over £9 billion, supporting projects that help improve lives and strengthen communities.
The Fund’s approach is built on the principle that communities thrive when people are empowered to take the lead in shaping their own futures. That ethos underpins its partnership with the Manx Lottery Trust, ensuring Island-based projects continue to benefit from access to this wider UK funding network.
Further information about Turn the Tide, including eligibility criteria and details of how to apply, is available on the Manx Lottery Trust website at www.mlt.org.im.