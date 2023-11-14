Manx Care has warned of disruption to some of the island's breast clinic services due to 'staffing issues.'
The healthcare provider says it has been forced to cancel and rebook some appointments because of the problem.
Some follow-up appointments for patients may have to take place in Manchester due to the issues.
Manx Care says the staffing issues are primarily affecting its ability to run its regular ‘One Stop’ assessment clinic for new referrals into the service as well as recall appointments from the Breast Screening service.
It blamed the lack of availability of replacement consultants coming to the island from the UK to assist with some services. A spokesperson for Manx Care said: 'Temporary doctor cover has been secured within the clinic, however this will mean some delays in first appointment and screening recall appointments due to lack of immediate locum availability.
'All forthcoming ‘One Stop’ appointments will have to be cancelled and rebooked with a short delay in being seen by the Breast Team.
'Women requiring a follow-up appointment following their Breast Screening mammogram will be provided an appointment as soon as possible – please note that this appointment may be at the Nightingale Breast Centre in Manchester.
'The team are currently working to rebook patients affected by this issue – currently we are anticipating no more than a seven-day delay in being seen within the Breast Clinic.
'Our ability to undertake breast cancer surgery is unaffected.
'If you feel you may have a breast problem at this time, please contact your GP.
'For further queries, or if you need more information/symptom advice, please contact the Breast Care Nurse on 650194.'