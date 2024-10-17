Manx Care’s Keyll Darree School of Health and Social Care has welcomed its latest cohort of student nurses.
A spokesperson for Manx Care said this diverse group of students brings a wealth of enthusiasm, dedication and a shared commitment to continue improving patient care.
Paul Irving, director of education, said: ‘We are so pleased to welcome these aspiring nurses to Manx Care. We are confident that they will make significant contributions to the health and wellbeing of our community.’
The new cohort will undergo a comprehensive curriculum that combines rigorous academic coursework with hands-on clinical experience.
Throughout their studies, students will have access to state-of-the-art facilities, experienced teaching staff, and a supportive learning environment.
‘We are dedicated to providing our students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences they need to succeed in their careers and to make a positive impact on the lives of others,’ Paul added.
For more information about Keyll Darree and its nursing programs, visit https://www.gov.im/about-the-government/statutory-boards/manx-care/keyll-darree-health-and-social-care-higher-education-centre/nurse-education/