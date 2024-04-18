Manx Care has written to 160 patients after historic medical records were found in an ex-staff member’s home.
The records relate to patients seen between 2000 and 2014. They were found in September last year in the home of a retired member of staff.
Manx Care fully investigated the incident and reported details of the breach, and the findings of its investigation to the Information Commissioner.
The healthcare provider has now written to the patients concerned to inform them of the incident and to apologise.
It has reassure them that it had investigated how this breach occurred and said it had strengthened the safeguards currently in place to reduce the risk of it happening again in the future.
The Information Commissioner’s Officer has advised it was content with the way in which Manx Care had reported and responded to the situation and as a result, closed its investigation in November.