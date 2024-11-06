Culture Vannin is calling on the Manx community to participate in nominating an individual or group who has significantly contributed to Manx culture to receive the 2025 Reih Bleeaney Vanannan award, or ‘Manannan’s Choice of the Year’.
This award, often seen as the Isle of Man’s own cultural ‘January honours’, is dedicated to recognising those who have preserved, promoted or innovated within Manx heritage, language, history and arts.
Culture Vannin encourages the public to share why their nominee deserves recognition for achievements in Manx culture, whether those contributions have been recent or span a lifetime.
Nominations can include individuals or groups who have enriched Manx life through various cultural areas, including language, theatre, history, genealogy, music, or environmental advocacy.
Culture Vannin, formerly the Manx Heritage Foundation, is a charitable organisation dedicated to celebrating, supporting, and promoting Manx culture through a range of initiatives.
Last year’s honouree, Adrian Corkill, was awarded for his extensive research and public sharing of Isle of Man maritime history.
Director of Culture Vannin, Dr Breesha Maddrell, emphasised the award’s role in celebrating culutral contributions.
She said: ‘The award is a wonderful way of recognising the contribution to Manx culture by a person or a group or people.
‘It is a way of thanking them for what they give so freely to the Isle of Man and its sense of place and identity.’
The award includes a trophy of the figure Manannan, sculpted by Eric Austwick, a medal designed by Jenny Kissack, and a donation for the recipient and a Manx cultural cause of their choice.
Nominations will be reviewed by judges from across Manx cultural organisations, with the winner announced in January.
Notable past recipients include Manx language champion Dr. Brian Stowell, genealogy and history expert Nigel Crowe, and Clare Kilgallon for her contributions to Manx music, song, and dance.
Full nomination guidelines are available on the Culture Vannin website, and completed forms must be submitted by noon on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.