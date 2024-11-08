Utmost International Isle of Man is sponsoring the Award for Community Initiative of the Year at this year’s Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence. Chief executive officer, Karl Moore, discusses the company’s unwavering dedication to community support and charitable initiatives.
Since acquiring Quilter International three years ago, Utmost International Isle of Man has grown into the island’s largest private employer, with more than 650 employees in the Onchan office and more than 750 employees in its regional offices elsewhere.
This collective force has enabled the company to make a profound difference to causes they deeply care about.
Chief executive Karl Moore explains: ‘Our colleagues work hard and are passionate about the community in which we operate.
‘We actively support a diverse range of charities and island initiatives through fundraising, volunteering and supporting projects that benefit the Isle of Man.’
This year alone, Utmost International Isle of Man has already raised more than £26,000 for various charitable causes, reflecting the strong commitment of its employees.
The company’s two flagship sponsorships include the Isle of Man swimming team and the Isle of Man junior cycling team
‘We have sponsored the swimming team for over 10 years and the Junior cycling team for six years,’ says Karl.
‘It has been a fantastic opportunity to support these young athletes to reach their full potential and represent the Isle of Man.
‘They have become fantastic ambassadors for Utmost.’
Utmost’s sponsorship has allowed individuals to progress at major events such as the Island Games and the Commonwealth Games.
The 2023 Island Games in Guernsey was particularly fruitful for the swim team who topped the Isle of Man medal table, and the junior cyclists have gone on to be part of Island Games and Commonwealth Games teams, alongside such stars as Sir Mark Cavendish.
Looking ahead, Karl adds: ‘Our teams are now preparing for the 2025 Island Games in Orkney and, ultimately, selection for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, and they are extremely grateful for our continued support.’
Expanding their sponsorship, Utmost now also supports three individual athletes including Isaac Batty (enduro mountain biking), Wes Reed (air rifle shooting) and Nino Ontoy (Taekwondo Poomsae).
The company’s commitment extends to employees as well, Karl adds: ‘We’re supporting some colleagues who represent the island in different sports, in Europe and the UK, which I think is really important.’
Utmost also supports its colleagues in a diverse range of activities and fundraising.
‘Our colleagues select a charity to focus on each quarter, contributing through fundraising or hands-on involvement’, Karl notes.
Recent beneficiaries include Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation and the Isle of Man Foodbank.
Additionally, colleagues are granted volunteering days, allowing them to dedicate time to causes they are passionate about, which collectively makes a substantial difference.
One particularly inspiring example of Utmost’s community spirit came after the tragic loss of a staff member earlier this year.
Craig Purvis, from the company’s IT department, initiated a laptop sale within the company, raising more than £11,000 for Hospice Isle of Man.
‘It was a remarkable initiative, offering an extended life for unused laptops while giving colleagues a chance to purchase equipment at a discount – and supporting a vital local charity,’ says Karl.
‘There’s quite a passion around the business for supporting the community.
‘Our employees want to contribute meaningfully to the island, and we’re committed to facilitating that.’
Karl continues: ‘It’s not just about work – it’s about giving back to island life.’
Karl himself leads by example, previously coaching the Isle of Man’s men’s hockey island side, as well as local senior and junior club sides and three years ago raised £3000 for Hospice after completing Ironman Majorca.
‘For me and my colleagues at Utmost, it’s about living our values and making a positive difference, no matter where we are or what we’re doing’, he concludes.
