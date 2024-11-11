A tapas and cocktail bar in Ramsey was recently vandalised by a lone woman in the early hours of the morning.
Rum Baba’s, which is situated in Parliament Street, serves surf and turf food options as well as tapas and ‘fiesta’ themed cocktails.
Commenting on its Facebook page, the bar said that a lone woman ‘attacked’ the property at 2am on the morning of Saturday, November 9.
The Facebook post reads: ‘To the lady that attacked our property, we hope that you are OK and glad that you didn't hurt yourself with all of that aggression.
‘We have cameras at the front of our building and yes, we saw you. We saw it all and we know who you are. You caused some significant damage to our small business, which will cost us ultimately more than we can afford right now.
‘It’s very sad when you put all of your personal savings into trying to provide a space for the public to enjoy. We are not rich people - we are a normal, local couple of gals just trying to create a fun space for Ramsey to enjoy.
‘We are unsure why you decided to take it out on our property, but here we are.’
A dog walker who was passing by the bar only hours after the incident cleared the debris from the road, so cars and members of the public could pass without being harmed.
Rum Baba’s thanked the ‘lovely’ dog walker for ‘going to the effort in the early hours of the morning’.
The Facebook update concluded by saying: ‘Support local businesses. We are but only humans.’