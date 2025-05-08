The Manx Deaf Society are set to host an information session as part of Deaf Awareness Week.
The session will take place at the society’s building on 3 Somerset Road in Douglas at 10am on Friday, May 9.
The session will look to educate and engage the island’s wider community so they are more aware of the issues that deaf people regularly face.
Deaf Awareness Week began on Monday, May 5 and will run until Sunday, May 11.
A spokesperson from the Manx Deaf Society commented: ‘In the Isle of Man, approximately 13,000 people are deaf or have some degree of hearing loss.
‘Many individuals rely on British Sign Language (BSL), lipreading and other communication methods.
‘Accessibility and inclusion remain key priorities across the island.’