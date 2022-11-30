The Isle of Man Football Association says that it will enforce any regulations the English FA deem necessary around heading in the junior game.
The English Football Association, of which the Isle of Man is a county member, set guidelines last year that recommended that heading was eliminated or restricted in training for under 12s.
A trial in England this season has extended this to games, removing deliberate heading across under 12 level and below.
If this is a success, the English Football Association will apply for a law to change all under 12 matches and below from the start of the 2023/24 season.
The trial has not been taking place in the island, but the Isle of Man FA’s Kevan Maitland said: ‘The recommendations that come from the trial, which is likely to be guidelines around heading the ball for certain age categories, will be enforced in the Isle of Man.’
Talking about the trial the England Football Association, he said: ‘The aim was to help mitigate any potential risks that may be linked to heading the ball, including injuries from head to head, elbow to head, or head to ground contact, and it represents a cautious approach to playing and enjoying football while ongoing research continues in this area.’
Increasing research is being done in the field, with recent findings from Glasgow University that former footballers were three and a half times more likely to die from brain disease.
As such, the Scottish Football Association changed their guidance this week, whereby professional footballers are to be banned from heading the ball in training the day before and the day after a football match.
The Scottish Football Association already has a ban on heading for under 12s.
Mr Maitland added: ‘I suspect the outcome from the English FA will lead to a similar outcome to what the Scottish has already implemented for the under 12s categories.’