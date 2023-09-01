After a staggering 755 days away, the Manx Football Podcast makes a triumphant return.
Having last graced the airwaves back in August 2021 on the eve of FC Isle of Man's foray into league football, the island's favourite* podcast is back. Andy and Dave are joined by Marown patriot Tom Curphey and FC Isle of Man superfan Sam Turton - of Gef the Mongoose fame - for this week's look ahead to the new season which starts on Saturday (*according to Tom's mum).
The quartet delve into the FourFiveOne football season preview supplement which is free inside this week's Manx Independent, as well as chatting about some of the big transfers in Manx football over the summer.
The first episode of the new season can be found at https://audioboom.com/posts/8360777-back-like-backstreet or can be watched at https://youtu.be/V8f0GGc0NnI
Alternatively, find Manx Footy Podcast on Spotify, Deezer, TuneIn, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts amongst other platforms.