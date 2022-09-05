Manx Gas’s new name
Monday 5th September 2022 6:08 am
Isle of Man Energy (Isle of Man Energy )
Manx Gas is renaming itself Isle of Man Energy.
Aidan Baglow, managing director of Isle of Man Energy, said: ‘Our vision is to be more than a gas company.
‘The current energy crisis means that, more than ever, customers are seeking ways to use energy more efficiently, so we are investing locally to provide additional products and services to help our customers achieve this.’
