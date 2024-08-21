An Isle of Man cancer charity has unveiled a new initiative which will allow groups and individuals to design and own replica motorbikes while raising money for a worthy cause.
Mannin Cancers Support Group officially launched its ‘Mannin Bikes - Wheelie Good Cause’ initiative during a Manx Grand Prix reception at Government House in Onchan on Tuesday.
That was followed by another event at the famous Isle of Man TT Grandstand where a set of replica bikes were put on display for crowds to view.
The new project invites local businesses and organisations to sponsor a replica motorbike, with all funds raised staying on the island to fund the construction of the charity's support centre at Noble's Hospital.
Any custom-designed bike models that are not allocated to sponsors will eventually be auctioned off at a special event at the TT Mercury Club during Senior Race Day next year, with all proceeds going towards the charity.
Speaking at the launch event at the TT Grandstand on Tuesday, Julie Stokes from Mannin Cancers said: ‘We’ve done this before with cows, wallabies and dolphins, but this time we’ve decided to go with racing bikes.
‘They are steel reinforced fiberglass and full-size racing bikes. We're going out to all businesses to ask them if they would like to sponsor a bike, but also racing teams.
‘With this, the bike would be matched up with a race team and wrapped in their racing livery. The bikes will then be auctioned off in the Mercury Club during the 2025 TT races.’
Eventually, some of the bikes will go under the hammer during an online auction where people around the world will be able to bid on a replica bike.
As part of the scheme, businesses will be able to create a design to be applied to the 3D base of the replica bikes.
These bikes will then go on display at the TT Grandstand during next year’s races.
To add to this, the charity is also planning on creating a series of bikes inspired by famous TT riders and machines from the past and present, with more details on this to be announced later this year.
A spokesperson from Mannin Cancers said: ‘The Isle of Man is best known around the world for its prestigious TT races. The prestige of the TT ensures that it is seen as one of the pinnacles of achievement in motorcycle racing.
‘These riders and machines have not only become well-known within the island’s own community, but also around the world.
‘For our new major fundraising endeavour, we have been inspired by our island’s TT heritage and status within motorcycle racing.
‘We have secured an arrangement with a world class designer and manufacturer of visual displays to create full-sized, to-scale fibreglass models of racing bikes.’
The Wheelie Good Cause project has also been supported by the Department for Enterprise, most notably in allowing Mannin Cancers to use the Mercury Club venue to display and auction the bikes.
The Department for Enterprise’s delegate for motorsport, Sarah Maltby MHK, said: ‘This is a fantastic community event that's going to bring together lots of fundraising for the charity by going out to a worldwide community of TT and motorsport fans.
‘We are really pleased to be able to support this event, and our input is really just facilitating some sort of way to make sure that the community gets to come and see these bikes, and has the opportunity to chip in as well towards the Mannin Cancers charity.’
Mannin Cancers is the sibling charity of the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group and raises funds to help improve the patient experience for those diagnosed with cancer in the island.
In the past 13 years, Mannin Cancers has raised over £9 million for healthcare in the island, most notably enabling the building of the Manx Breast Unit.
If a company is interested in sponsoring a bike, they can email Julie Stokes at [email protected] or Kimberley Moughtin at [email protected].