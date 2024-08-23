A crash has shut part of the Mountain Road.
The incident happened close to the 32nd milestone of the iconic Mountain Course just before 12 noon on Friday.
Emergency services are at the scene and are dealing with the crash, according to the Isle of Man Constabulary.
The incident has caused a delay to this afternoon’s planned Manx Grand Prix qualifying session.
A spokesperson for the Manx Grand Prix said: ‘Due to a road traffic accident on the Mountain Road, there is a further 30-minute delay to today’s schedule.
‘All roads will now close at 13:00, with an updated qualifying schedule to follow shortly.’
Roads around the Mountain Course were meant to shut at 9.30am this morning so that racing could get underway.
That was later pushed back to 11.30am and finally 12.30pm as organisers waited for the roads around the course to dry out.
This afternoon’s Manx Grand Prix proceedings will now likely get underway at around 1pm, conditions and circumstances permitting.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘Officers dealing with a traffic collision at the 32nd Milestone.
‘Traffic on the Mountain Road will be diverted away from the scene. at the Creg and at the Bungalow.’
Follow our live blog below for the latest updates