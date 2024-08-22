Manx Grand Prix organisers have confirmed that Thursday evening’s planned qualifying session has been cancelled with wet and windy weather forecast.
A statement said: ‘Showers have now begun across the Mountain and there is further bad weather forecast for this evening.
‘The Clerk of The Course Gary Thompson has now confirmed this evening's session is cancelled.’
This week’s event has been dogged by bad weather with Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evening’s sessions all called off because of the inclement conditions.
Competitors did get roughly three hours of qualifying in this afternoon, only their second taste of the Mountain Course this week following Sunday afternoon’s opening session.
In a bid to ease pressure on riders, Friday will now be dedicated solely to qualifying sessions.
As a result, the two races originally planned for that day, the Lightweight MGP and Classic Junior MGP, have been rescheduled to Sunday afternoon.
Roads are due to close tomorrow morning at 9.30am opening again no later than 4.30pm, before closing again for an additional evening session at 6.30pm.
The forecast for Friday isn’t brilliant with the Met Office at Ronaldsway stating there will be ‘Isolated showers with sunny spells developing through the morning and strong to near-gale force westerly winds becoming a fresh to strong southwest during the afternoon’.