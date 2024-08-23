The Clerk of the Course has said this adjustment is necessary to allow additional time for road conditions to improve and for wind speeds to decrease.
This week’s event has been dogged by bad weather with Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evening’s sessions all called off because of the inclement conditions. Competitors did get roughly three hours of qualifying in yesterday afternoon (Thursday), only their second taste of the Mountain Course this week following Sunday afternoon’s opening session.
However Thursday evening’s planned qualifying session was cancelled due to more wet and windy weather.
In a bid to ease pressure on riders, organisers confirmed that today (Friday) is to be dedicated solely to qualifying sessions.
As a result, the two races originally planned for today, the Lightweight MGP and Classic Junior MGP, have been rescheduled to Sunday afternoon.
The updated schedule for today is as follows:
11.30am - Roads close
12.15pm - Classic Senior/Classic Junior/Lightweight
1.20pm - Classic Superbike/Senior/Junior
2.20pm - Classic Senior/Classic Junior/Lightweight
3.05pm - Classic Superbike/Senior/Junior
4.30pm - Roads open
6.00pm - Roads close
6.30pm - Classic Superbike/Senior/Junior
7.20pm - Classic Senior/Classic Junior/Lightweight
Roads open no later than 9pm