Due to severe weather conditions being experienced across the Isle of Man, a revised practice and race schedule has been announced for the next five days of the 2024 Manx Grand Prix.
The Clerk of the Course has confirmed that contingency slots will be utilised on Thursday afternoon (August 22), Friday evening (August 23), and Sunday afternoon (August 25) to accommodate the disrupted schedule.
In a bid to ease pressure on competitors, Friday will now be dedicated solely to qualifying sessions.
As a result, the two races originally planned for that day, the Lightweight MGP and Classic Junior MGP, have been rescheduled to Sunday.
These contingency sessions will run alongside the previously planned slots on Thursday night, Friday afternoon, all day Saturday, and on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26.
Qualifying sessions over the past three days have been cancelled due to a spell of 'unseasonably' poor weather.
The only session riders have had thus far was on Sunday afternoon and that was curtailed slightly after a red-flag incident at Kate’s Cottage.
The incident saw riders returning to the Grandstand in the wrong direction following the red flag, with race organisers moving to end a disparity in the red flag guidance issued to Manx Grand Prix (MGP) competitors.
The updated 2024 Manx Grand Prix programme is as follows:
Thursday, August 22
1pm - Senior MGP/Classic Superbike
2.15pm - Junior MGP/Lightweight/Classic Senior
3.10pm - Classic Senior/Classic Junior
4.30pm - Roads reopen (no later than 4.30pm)
-
6pm - Roads close
6.30pm - Junior MGP/Lightweight
7.20pm - Classic Senior/Classic Junior
9pm - Roads reopen (no later than 9pm)
Friday, 23 August
9.30am - Roads close
10.15am - Classic Senior/Classic Junior/Lightweight/Junior MGP
11.30am - Senior MGP/Classic Superbike
12.50pm - Crossing Points/Access Corridors open around course for 30 minutes
1.45pm - Classic Senior/Classic Junior/Lightweight/Junior MGP
2.45pm - Senior MGP/Classic Superbike
4.30pm - Roads reopen (no later than 4.30pm)
-
6pm - Roads close
6.30pm - Senior MGP/Classic Superbike
7.20pm - Classic Senior/Classic Junior/Lightweight/Junior MGP
9pm - Roads reopen (no later than 9pm)
Saturday, 24 August
9.30am - Roads Close
10.15am - Classic Senior/ Classic Junior/ Lightweight/ Junior
11.30am - Classic Superbike/ Senior
12.50pm - Crossing Points/ Access Corridors Open (30 mins)
1.45pm - Carole Nash Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix - 3 laps
3.45pm - MGP Supporters Club Junior Manx Grand Prix - 4 laps
9pm - Roads open (no later than 9pm)
Sunday, 25 August
12.45pm - Roads Close
1.30pm - 2 Wheeling Classics Classic Junior Manx Grand Prix - 3 laps
3.45pm - PE Lightweight Manx Grand Prix - 3 laps
6pm - Roads Open (no later than 6pm)
Monday, 26 August (Bank Holiday)
9.30am - Roads Close
10.15am - Warm-Up Lap
11.30am - Mylchreests Group Senior Manx Grand Prix - 4 laps
2.15pm - RST Classic Superbike Manx Grand Prix - 4 laps
9pm - Roads Open (no later than 9pm)