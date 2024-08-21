These pictures show the Manxman after its incident when entering Heysham Port in Lancashire during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The flagship vessel is currently out of action after being damaged in the incident, with the Ben-my-Chree drafted in as part of a contingency plan.

A statement from the Steam Packet said: ‘Manxman sustained damage entering Heysham Port overnight.

‘It will remain in Heysham for the time being.

‘Ben-my-Chree is being utilised as a back up vessel.

‘Contingency plans are being activated to minimise disruption over the busy MGP [Manx Grand Prix] period.’

As a result of the incident, the Manxman’s planned 2.15 sailing from Lancashire to the Isle of Man was cancelled.

The Ben-my-Chree was instead sent to Heysham to operate the sailing and left the UK at around 5.15am carrying as ‘many passengers as possible.’

This blurry photo has been circulating on social media
The Manxman after the incident in Heysham
