Organisers of the Manx Grand Prix have been forced to abandon tonight’s (Tuesday’s) qualifying session.
The cancelation of the racing is due to deteriorating weather conditions.
The inclement weather has already forced the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company to announce a delay to tonight’s Manxman planned sailing to Heysham this evening.
Announcing the cancellation of tonight’s MGP qualifying session at around 6.30pm, a spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘This evening’s practice session has been cancelled due the weather conditions.
‘The Roads Open car has now left St Ninians.
‘Please do not enter the road until the car has passed your location.’
The yellow weather warning comes into effect tonight and lasts until 3pm on Thursday afternoon.
Forecaster Colin Gartshore said: ‘A period of very unsettled weather for summer will occur through the second half of this week.
‘The overnight period Wednesday into Thursday will see gale or severe gale force southerly winds developing, with gusts of around 55 mph for a time, before easing late morning.
‘Whilst relatively normal for winter, these wind strengths in summer are more unusual, so precautions are advised for sensitive places, e.g. campsites.’