Proposals have been submitted to improve the winners’ enclosure at the TT Grandstand.
The Department for Enterprise has put in a planning application to extend the hardstanding area of the enclosure and get rid of a patch of grass.
The department argues the grass area presents a health and safety issue and the area is used for no other purpose outside of the TT other than a pedestrian route.
In a planning statement, the applicant says: ‘During the TT and Classic TT / Manx Grand Prix event periods, the location is used as the race winners’ enclosure housing the top three riders for their initial post-race celebrations and media duties before they do the formal prize giving on the Pit Lane Podium.
‘Outside of the event periods, the location is a pedestrian thoroughfare and is not used for any other particular purposes.
‘The reason for the proposal is to extend the size of the hardstanding within the enclosure to create more easily usable and functional space.
‘At present, the winners’ enclosure is part hardstanding and part grass with a kerbstone running through the centre between the two surfaces. This is inconvenient for use as the only useable space is the hardstanding and the grass can only be used to house spectators.
‘Further, the kerb and grass are health and safety risks as the kerb is a trip hazard and, in wet conditions, the grass becomes slippery and muddy.
‘The proposed development will remove these risks while improving the usable space of the winners’ enclosure thus enhancing the quality of the space.’
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.