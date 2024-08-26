The wet weather that has dogged this year’s Manx Grand Prix has continued into the meeting’s final day.
Roads were originally meant to close around the Mountain Course at 9.30am, but a band of wet weather crossed the island just before then. That and low could on the Mountain forced organisers to knock back the road closure initially to 10.30am, before pushing it on again till 12.30pm.
This has meant that Saturday’s red-flagged MGP Supporters’ Club Junior Race will not be re-run, and a result has now been declared from the standings at the end of lap one.
The rest of the meeting’s five races are scheduled to take place later today, albeit with all reduced in distance.
At 1.10pm the Classic Junior Manx Grand Prix gets underway followed by the two-lap Senior Manx Grand at 2.15pm.
The Lightweight race begins at 3.40pm, again over two laps, with the Classic Superbike and Classic Senior races hopefully rounding out the week’s action at 5.10pm and 6.35pm respectively.
Schedule: Monday, August 26
1.10pm - 2 Wheeling Classics Classic Junior Manx Grand Prix - 1 lap
2.15pm - Mylchreests Group Senior Manx Grand Prix - 2 laps
3.40pm - PE Lightweight Manx Grand Prix - 2 laps
5.10pm - RST Classic Superbike Manx Grand Prix - 2 laps
6.35pm - Carole Nash Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix - 2 laps
Roads open no later than 9pm.