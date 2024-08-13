An urgent appeal for volunteer marshals has been issued just days before the start of the Manx Grand Prix 2024.
The event is set to begin this Sunday (August 18).
The Isle of Man TT Marshals’ Association (TTMA), the group responsible for organising the safety volunteers on the iconic race course, has now issued an urgent call for people to come forward to make this year’s racing happen.
In an email circulated to former and current marshals on Tuesday, the association said there are still several sectors around the iconic course that lack sufficient coverage - ringing alarm bells just five days before the event kicks off.
The TTMA is urging any marshals who have not yet signed up to do so immediately to ensure the safety and smooth operation of the race.
The association say that the opening practice scheduled for Sunday, August 18 in particular currently has insufficient marshals signed-up.
For a session to safely get underway at the Isle of Man TT or Manx Grand Prix, 565 marshals need to be positioned around the 37 and three quarter mile course.
Historically, It is not unusual for the opening practice of the Manx Grand Prix to be low on marshals
‘We need more marshals in some sectors around the TT course,’ the TTMA stated in the recent communication.
‘With only five days to go, we need marshals to sign up to get to our required numbers throughout the event.’ Volunteers are being asked to sign on as soon as possible through the TTMA’s official website or to visit the TTMA office, located behind the Grandstand, for assistance.
The Manx Grand Prix, now in its 101st year, relies heavily on the dedication of its marshals to maintain safety and support the event.
This year the event will run from Sunday, August 18 to Monday, August 26.
The TTMA is hopeful that more volunteers will come forward to ensure the 2024 races begin successfully on Sunday.
For those interested in volunteering, more information and sign-up options are available at TTMA's website.
In the email issued on Tuesday, the TTMA expressed its gratitude to those who have already committed to marshalling this year.