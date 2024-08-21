Manx Grand Prix organisers have put out an urgent appeal for marshals to help them man the extra contingency sessions which will hopefully take place over the next few days.
In addition to the planned sessions on Thursday night, Friday, Saturday and Bank Holiday Monday, additional road closures will now take place on Thursday afternoon, Friday evening and on Sunday afternoon. Only one session has managed to go ahead this week on Sunday, with the rest cancelled because of the poor weather.
A spokesperson from the MGP’s organisers said: ‘Despite a large number of marshals already stepping up to support the event by signing-on for the contingency sessions, all sessions currently remain below the minimum manning level.
‘There is particular concern around Friday evening's sessions which is currently at less than 60% of the required manning level.
‘The Manx Grand Prix, TT Marshals Association and Clerk of The Course would collectively like to call on the support of those that are available to marshal on either Thursday afternoon, Friday night or Sunday afternoon to sign-on now.
‘Marshals can sign-on to the sessions online via the link below or by visiting the TT marshal team at their marquee located in the paddock at the Grandstand.’