There will be no Manx Grand Prix qualifying sessions on the Mountain Course today (Wednesday) as poor weather continues to dog this year’s event.
Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson had hoped to run a contingency session this afternoon after losing both Monday and Tuesday evening’s planned sessions to the wet and windy conditions.
However, the weather has once again conspired against the event’s organisers and they confirmed just before 11am that there would once again be no action around the Mountain Course on what should have been the fourth day of qualifying.
A short statement said: ‘The Clerk of the Course has confirmed that due to the current weather conditions and with further bad weather forecast for the remainder of the day, this afternoon and this evening's qualifying sessions are now cancelled.
‘A further update will be issued shortly with a revised schedule for the remainder of the event.’
The only session riders have had thus far was on Sunday afternoon and that was curtailed slightly after a red-flag incident at Kate’s Cottage.
This week’s road closure order does have provision for extra sessions on both Thursday afternoon and Friday evening and it now looks increasingly likely both will be used as organisers try to get competitors up to speed with racing meant to begin on Friday afternoon.