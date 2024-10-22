The Department for Enterprise is reviving the Classic TT brand to run alongside the Manx Grand Prix (MGP) for at least the next three years.
It will mean a return to a two-week format for the festival, with the DfE’s proposals that the four MGP races taking place over the late August Bank Holiday Weekend with five Classic races and a parade lap following on August 27 and August 29.
The MGP revised race programme will include the traditional Junior, Senior and Lightweight races, plus a new Supersport one.
The government says the aim of the changes is to ‘re-establish the Manx Grand Prix as a feeder event for the TT’ and ‘it will provide a platform for emerging talent to showcase and develop their skills while upholding the traditions of the event’.
The Manx Grand Prix will open proceedings with six days of practice sessions beginning on Sunday, August 17.
Sharing the course time available, the Classic TT will run in tandem with the Manx Grand Prix and qualifying sessions will run from Wednesday, August 20 to Monday, August 25.
Racing for the Classic TT will begin on Wednesday, August 27 with three races scheduled starting with the Formula 1 TT, followed by the Lightweight TT and then the Historic Junior TT.
The Classic TT and the festival as a whole will come to a close on Friday, August 29, with the prestigious Historic Senior TT followed by the Senior Classic TT.
PROVISIONAL 2025 MANX GRAND PRIX AND CLASSIC TT SCHEDULE:
Sunday, August 17
Afternoon qualifying: Manx Grand Prix
Monday, August 18
Evening qualifying: Manx Grand Prix
Tuesday, August 19
Evening qualifying: Manx Grand Prix
Wednesday, August 20
Afternoon qualifying: Contingency session
Evening qualifying: Classic TT
Thursday, August 21
Afternoon qualifying: Contingency session
Evening qualifying: Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT
Friday, August 22
Afternoon qualifying: Manx Grand Prix & Classic TT
Evening qualifying: Contingency session
Supertwin Manx Grand Prix
Supersport Manx Grand Prix
Qualifying: Classic TT
Sunday, August 24
Race Day: Contingency session
Monday, August 25 (Ray day two)
Junior Manx Grand Prix
Senior Manx Grand Prix
Qualifying: Classic TT
Tuesday, August 26
Race day: Contingency session
Wednesday, August 27 (Race day three)
Formula 1 TT Race
Lightweight TT Race
Historic Junior TT Race
Thursday, August 28
Race Day: Contingency session
Friday, August 29 (Race day four)
Historic Senior TT Race
Senior Classic TT Race
Classic TT parade