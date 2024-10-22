The Department for Enterprise is reviving the Classic TT brand to run alongside the Manx Grand Prix (MGP) for at least the next three years.

It will mean a return to a two-week format for the festival, with the DfE’s proposals that the four MGP races taking place over the late August Bank Holiday Weekend with five Classic races and a parade lap following on August 27 and August 29.

The MGP revised race programme will include the traditional Junior, Senior and Lightweight races, plus a new Supersport one.

The government says the aim of the changes is to ‘re-establish the Manx Grand Prix as a feeder event for the TT’ and ‘it will provide a platform for emerging talent to showcase and develop their skills while upholding the traditions of the event’.

The Manx Grand Prix will open proceedings with six days of practice sessions beginning on Sunday, August 17.

Sharing the course time available, the Classic TT will run in tandem with the Manx Grand Prix and qualifying sessions will run from Wednesday, August 20 to Monday, August 25.

Racing for the Classic TT will begin on Wednesday, August 27 with three races scheduled starting with the Formula 1 TT, followed by the Lightweight TT and then the Historic Junior TT.

The Classic TT and the festival as a whole will come to a close on Friday, August 29, with the prestigious Historic Senior TT followed by the Senior Classic TT.

PROVISIONAL 2025 MANX GRAND PRIX AND CLASSIC TT SCHEDULE:

Sunday, August 17

Afternoon qualifying: Manx Grand Prix

Monday, August 18

Evening qualifying: Manx Grand Prix

Tuesday, August 19

Evening qualifying: Manx Grand Prix

Wednesday, August 20

Afternoon qualifying: Contingency session

Evening qualifying: Classic TT

Thursday, August 21

Afternoon qualifying: Contingency session

Evening qualifying: Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT

Friday, August 22

Afternoon qualifying: Manx Grand Prix & Classic TT

Evening qualifying: Contingency session

Saturday, August 23 (Race day one)

Supertwin Manx Grand Prix

Supersport Manx Grand Prix

Qualifying: Classic TT

Sunday, August 24

Race Day: Contingency session

Monday, August 25 (Ray day two)

Junior Manx Grand Prix

Senior Manx Grand Prix

Qualifying: Classic TT

Tuesday, August 26

Race day: Contingency session

Wednesday, August 27 (Race day three)

Formula 1 TT Race

Lightweight TT Race

Historic Junior TT Race

Thursday, August 28

Race Day: Contingency session

Friday, August 29 (Race day four)

Historic Senior TT Race

Senior Classic TT Race

Classic TT parade