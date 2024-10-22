Chairman of the Manx Grand Prix’s promoter, the Manx Motor Cycle Club, John McBride has said his organisation is ‘incredibly excited’ ahead of next year’s new-look event.
Department for Enterprise proposals for next August’s race meeting will see the Classic TT brand reintroduced as a standalone event and the festival returned to its two-week format.
Practising for the MGP will begin on Sunday, August 17 with two dedicated MGP race days taking place over the course of the late Summer Bank Holiday weekend on August 23 and 25.
Four MGP races are planned, the traditional Junior and Senior races on the latter date, plus Supertwin and Supersport races on the Saturday.
Speaking about the DfE’s proposed new schedule for the event, Mr McBride said: ‘We are incredibly excited for the 2025 Manx Grand Prix.
‘The revised race programme, and modern racing focus will offer competitors and fans alike a highly competitive and thrilling spectacle.
‘We are pleased to be able to give our riders better value for money with two races per class, as well as increased practice time, and feel that this re-focussed approach, will ensure that the event can continue to play an important role in road racing for many years to come.’
A DfE spokesperson said: ‘The removal of classic racing from the Manx Grand Prix schedule allows the reintroduction of the Classic TT, which will run in tandem as a standalone event in the Isle of Man’s racing calendar.
‘This move is aimed at sustaining a second Mountain Course road race event, allowing the Manx Motor Cycle Club to concentrate on modern racing categories and its long-standing tradition of nurturing rising stars of the sport.’
TT race organisers, ACU Events, will perform the same role for both the Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix.