Former Manx Grand Prix competitor Bertus Folkertsma has returned to the Isle of Man from the Netherlands and used the island’s racing atmosphere to pop the question to his partner, and she said yes.
Folkertsma, who previously raced on the Mountain Course back in 2017, chose to propose during his Manx Grand Prix visit, saying he had ‘just one question in mind’.
Organisers and fans offered congratulations on social media, many noting that the Isle of Man delivers thrills both on and off the track.
One said: ‘You’ll always remember the Isle of Man’s Grandstand as the place where you got engaged, congratulations.’
Another added: ‘The island is a romantic place for bike lovers, a big congrats to you both.’