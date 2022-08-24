Manx Grand Prix: Wednesday afternoon session will go ahead
Wednesday 24th August 2022 9:59 am
Share
Gary Thompson MBE, Clerk of the Course for the TT and Manx Grand Prix ()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The Manx Grand Prix’s clerk of the course Gary Thompson has confirmed this afternoon’s additional qualifying session will go ahead.
Overnight rain had left roads wet, but organisers have now confirmed that course will close as planned at 12.30pm.
The session will get under way with Junior/Lightweight/Classic Senior qualifying at 1pm, followed by the Senior/Classic Superbike session at 2.25pm.
Roads will then re-open at 4.30pm, before closing at 6pm for a further qualifying session.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |