The Manx Heart Foundation has launched a new weekly ‘Heart to Heart Support Group’.
The charity, which is dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by heart disease across the Isle of Man, say the new group is designed to provide a safe and welcoming space for those affected by heart disease.
Starting this week, meetings will take place every Wednesday at 2pm at the Aqua Café in the NSC.
A spokesperson for the group said: ‘A heart disease diagnosis can bring challenges, fear and uncertainty, both for individuals and their caregivers.
‘The new group has been created to offer understanding, community and guidance through these difficult times.
‘Whether you're newly diagnosed, caring for a loved one, or have lived with heart disease for years, this group is here to help.’
The support group is aimed at newly diagnosed individuals who can discover resources, strategies and support.
In addition caregivers will be given the opportunity to connect and find support with others who understand the unique challenges of caregiving.
Also invited to attend the sessions are those who have been living with heart disease. They will be invited to offer their valuable advice and encouragement to the rest of the group.
The group spokesperson continued: ‘Each session promises confidentiality, respect and a welcoming atmosphere.
‘Whether you're seeking guidance, someone to talk to, or just want to listen, the Heart to Heart Support Group has a place for you.’
If you would like to join the group drop by the Aqua Café at the NSC each Wednesday afternoon.
For more information, please email [email protected] or browse the Manx Heart Foundation’s Facebook page.