The Manx Labour Party has called on the island’s Council of Ministers (CoMin) to urgently address public concerns around health care cuts.
On January 9, Manx Care’s board approved a raft of measures which included reducing elective care both on and off-island to ensure it didn’t exceed a £15m overspend.
The measures were due to be announced in mid-January to staff, clinicians and members of the public ahead of their implementation on February 1.
The cost-saving strategy was also detailed in a press release distributed under embargo to media organisations on the island on January 15.
However, the Department of Health and Social Care (DESC) effectively vetoed the plans - and the planned announcement to staff was shelved and the press release withdrawn.
Now the Manx Labour party say that the way that the drama played out caused ‘confusion and worry’ among people with health issues.
A spokesperson for the party said: ‘These cuts are detailed in a media release from January 15, which was embargoed until the following day.
‘Following this, the embargo was extended indefinitely, meaning media outlets in receipt of the information were unable to release it.
‘In the meantime, questions from MHKs who were hearing about this from unofficial routes were rebutted in Tynwald and it was stated unequivocally that no cuts were planned.
‘This lack of transparency has created confusion and worry amongst people with health issues, and we really feel for those people whose concerns are doubled by this lack of information and uncertainty
‘It is also disrespectful to all members of Tynwald, who are there to serve the people of the Isle of Man and should have been kept informed so they could apply proper scrutiny and advise constituents accordingly.’