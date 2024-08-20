Manx Lottery Trust has awarded a grant of £2,500 to charity Riding for the Disabled Isle of Man to assist with their storage needs.
Riding for the Disabled Isle of Man provides positive horse experiences for children and adults with additional needs.
These experiences require a significant amount of specialised equipment, which has outgrown the current small storage facility at its stables in Andreas.
With an increasing number of participants and activities, including those aimed at enhancing inclusivity and offering virtual competitions, the need for adequate storage has become critical.
The new portable storage shed will allow Riding for the Disabled to securely store its equipment and better manage its resources.
The flexibility of the portable shed also ensures the long-term sustainability for the organisation’s operations.
Kat Ions, group organiser for Riding for the Disabled Isle of Man, said: ‘We are incredibly thankful to Manx Lottery Trust for its support.
‘This grant will significantly improve our ability to store and manage our equipment we use to support our participants. With the increased capacity, we can continue to provide enriching horse experiences and expand our activities to include everyone who benefits from our services.’
This funding is provided through Manx Lottery Trust’s smaller Grants Programme which provides support up to £2,500 to island community groups.
Stephen Turner, chairman of the trust, added: ‘We are pleased to support Riding for the Disabled Isle of Man with another grant.
‘The group’s commitment to providing positive and inclusive experiences through horse riding is commendable. We hope this funding helps them overcome their storage challenges and continue their valuable work with greater efficiency.’
Manx Lottery Trust works in collaboration with the National Lottery Community Fund to distribute vital funding to good causes in the Isle of Man. Since 2010, thanks to National Lottery players, it has awarded more than £4.2 million to island projects.