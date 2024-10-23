Manx Lottery Trust has given a grant of £13,319 to charity CIRCA Isle of Man to fund the development of a new shopmobility 'buddy' pilot scheme aimed at enhancing the accessibility of public spaces for individuals with mobility challenges.
The scheme aims to address a critical need for those who use wheelchairs or other mobility aids.
Navigating public spaces such as shops and cafes can be daunting, and many individuals find it helpful to have a friend or relative accompany them for physical assistance or moral support. However, not everyone has access to such support, which is where the 'Buddies' come in.
The pilot scheme will provide trained volunteer 'buddies' to accompany shopmobility service users.
The role of the 'buddy' is designed to be supportive and reassuring, rather than functioning as an attendant.
Martin Barnett, chairman of CIRCA Isle of Man, said: ‘We are incredibly thankful to Manx Lottery Trust for their generous support.
‘This funding is instrumental in launching our 'buddy' pilot scheme, which will provide invaluable companionship and assistance to those using shopmobility services.
‘The ability to navigate public spaces with confidence and support is essential, and we are excited to see the positive impact this initiative will have on our community.’
Stephen Turner, chairman of Manx Lottery Trust, added: ‘We are proud to support CIRCA Isle of Man in its efforts to enhance accessibility and inclusion through the scheme.
‘Their dedication to improving the quality of life for individuals with mobility challenges is truly commendable. We wish them every success with this innovative project and look forward to seeing the positive changes it will bring.’
