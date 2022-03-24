‘Manx marble’ is heading to the USA

Food and drink producers are invited to take part in a series of marketing masterclasses designed to help boost their brand and customer reach.

The four workshops, developed in association with the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture’s Food Matters strategy, will be served up by food business specialist Fiona Fitzpatrick and social media expert Kirsty Lawrence.

Between them, they have worked with countless businesses to design and implement successful social media strategies and brand identities.

Producers are encouraged to attend all four sessions as they will form a step-by-step guide. The weekly two-hour sessions will be held at the Engine House in Castletown and start at 5.30pm on April 6. They will cost £50 per each and cover the following topics:

Wednesday, April 6 – Understanding the opportunity for your product

Wednesday, April 13 – Building a brand that can win

Wednesday, April 20 – The digital Eco-system and the importance of engaging content

Wednesday, April 27 – Crafting great social media and an introduction to Facebook and Instagram adverts

Kirsty Lawrence has developed and delivered more than 100 social media workshops for clients in the Isle of Man, UK and Ireland. She develops social media strategies and delivers what she calls ‘organic and paid social campaigns’ for government agencies and businesses in the UK and Isle of Man. Ms Lawrence also mentors clients to improve their social media marketing skills and understanding of the digital marketplace.

Fiona Fitzpatrick, who runs a chart topping UK business podcast called Brand Growth Heroes, has more than 20 years’ experience in the food industry, both launching and running branded food businesses across Ireland, UK, France and the rest of Europe. She has also acted a consultant, coach and mentor to many small and large scale food companies around the world.

She said: ‘Kirsty and I are delighted to team up with DEFA and help local food and drink businesses to develop their branding and marketing to support their future growth.

‘We are immensely lucky to live on an island with such rich agricultural lands, a strong tradition of world-class farming, UNESCO Biosphere status, and a growing list of food entrepreneurs so the possibilities are very exciting.’

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for DEFA, said: ‘As part of the Food Matters Strategy we are looking to grow the industry by £50m by 2025, so we are delighted to team up with Fiona and Kirsty to empower our producers to reach new audiences and optimise the way they connect with consumers.’